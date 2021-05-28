ATV accident on Spragins Hollow Road leaves one in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An ATV accident resulted in a critical injury in Huntsville on Friday.
According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the accident happened at 6035 Spragins Hollow Road near North Memorial Parkway.
HEMSI responded to the scene shortly after 1:20 p.m. on May 28. One patient in critical condition was taken to Huntsville Hospital according to HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster.
Huntsville Police on-scene say a male victim lost control of the ATV and crashed.
Nothing further is available at this time.
