ALEA graduates 13 new state troopers

ALEA’s new Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director and Colonel Jimmy Helms was the guest speaker at the ceremony. As the former commander of ALEA’s Training Center, he recalled welcoming the class when they first reported to training in mid-March. Colonel Helms addressed the class and commended them on their hard work and perseverance to become ALEA Troopers. In addition, he said, “You are bringing with you a tremendous amount of experience, which will be an asset to this agency.” Colonel Helms encouraged all members of 2021-A to continue to build upon the lessons learned during training which include meeting expectations, being professional and remaining dedicated and fully committed to serving the citizens and visitors of Alabama.