Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives planning Memorial Day Program

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives is hosting a Memorial Day Program.
The museum will be honoring fallen veterans. There will be a live band to play the national anthem and “Taps.” Museum President Jerry Crabtree says it will be an emotional event. Crabtree is also a veteran. He says he wanted an opportunity to serve America.
“When I joined the military I wanted to do something for my country,” said Crabtree. “I was 19 years old. The Vietnam war was going on. However, I was sent to Germany instead of the actual country of Vietnam. I’ve always been impressed with the Armed Services and I wanted to be one.”
The guest speaker at Monday’s ceremony will be Major General Robert Rasch, Junior from Redstone Arsenal. This event will be located at the former Limestone County Event Center on May 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. The museum will be open for sneak peek tours.
