Alabama public health order set to expire May 31; what you need to know

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s health order and state of emergency is coming to an end after the holiday weekend.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says she does not want Alabamians who have not been vaccinated to think these health orders expiring means getting vaccinated is no longer necessary.
“Our disease rate is way, way down, but I don’t want us to become complacent. I want other Alabamians to step up as well.”
Over 1.3 million Alabamians have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, but that’s only about 30% of the population.
“You know I’ve had people say, I’m really concerned, I’m really reluctant to take the vaccine. Let me remind people that this disease is severe and it’s deadly,” Dr. Landers said.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says she’s very worried.
“Come the fall and winter, there are more activities where people are indoors, they’re closer together, more opportunities for respiratory droplets to spread. If we don’t have enough people vaccinated we could certainly see a resurgence of COVID in that time.”
The public health order issued by Governor Ivey is set to expire on Monday, May 31.
With that, nursing homes will be allowed to have visitors again without a two person limit.
“Families are very happy, residents are ecstatic,” Rene House said.
But Rene House, an RN with Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home in Florence says people inside the facility still need to mask up.
“Residents and staff and visitors still have to wear their mask in the hall because you may be vaccinated, but you don’t know about the person you’re walking beside,” House said.
However, those who are fully vaccinated can remove masks when they sit down to visit.
“They say they’ve done their part, they’ve got their vaccine, so they’re ready to have their freedom and I completely understand that,” she said.
Another thing to keep in mind, just because the state health order is expiring on Monday, people who test positive or show symptoms for COVID-19 are still required to quarantine for at least 10 days.
The state of emergency expires July 6.
