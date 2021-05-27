WIC temporarily increasing benefits by more than double

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Families who use WIC are going to start seeing a lot more help when it comes to filling their fridges with fruits and vegetables.
Today, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced Alabamians who are eligible for the WIC funding, or Women Infant Children Program, will be receiving more than three times the usual amount of money each month.
That means eligible families will receive $105 a month instead of the usual $29. With that, they can buy even more fresh fruits and veggies with their WIC cards!
If you already receive WIC benefits, this change will happen automatically.
It’s all possible due to the American Rescue Plan, but this will only last four months.
The nutrition director for the northern district says she’s happy to hear the news but hopes people eligible take full advantage.
To be eligible you must meet the income requirement, be pregnant, or have children under the age of five.
For more information, you are encouraged to contact your local health department or visit the Alabama Department of Health’s page info on WIC, linked here.
