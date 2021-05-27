Two-year-old Sawyer Macon receives new kidney from his father

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A little boy in central Alabama had a big day! And so did his dad, who donated his kidney to his two-year-old son.
As the family searched for months for a matching kidney in order for him to get a transplant, Sawyer’s dad decided he was the man for the job.
The kidney transplant surgery was scheduled for May 27th. Sawyer’s family said the surgery went well and little Sawyer and his new kidney are doing great!
However, the family faces another hurdle after the surgery. Keith is self-employed in the construction field. Unfortunately, he is unable to work while recovering for six to ten weeks as that is the normal recovery time for a surgery like this.
A GoFundMe has been set up for their family as they work on the road to recovery.
“Even if you can’t donate, please take the time to pray for our sweet, energetic, fun-loving little boy!” said Sawyer’s mom, Brandy.
From all of us here at WAFF, we wish Sawyer and his dad a healthy and speedy recovery!
