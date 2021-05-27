Sister of Morgan County AMBER alert teen speaks out

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The sister of the teenager who was allegedly abducted in Lacey’s Spring, Alicia Prince, says 36-year-old Adam Dexter Wilson showed up at their home and pulled a knife on her and ran off with her 16-year-old sister Wednesday afternoon. That’s when Prince said she called 911.
Prince says her sister and Wilson had being seeing each other and drugs were involved.
”My sister’s 16, this guy’s almost 40. We don’t approve of that around here,” said Prince.
Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s office says Prince’s 911 call sparked a nearly 5-hour-search with officers from multiple agencies.
“It was a treacherous search. We did have one deputy that had to be treated at the scene for heat exhaustion,” said Swafford.
Swafford says beagles from Limestone Correctional Facility stayed on the pair’s trail and pushed them out of the woods, where officers were able to nab both of them. Wilson was arrested.
The teen was sent to a juvenile detention center in Tuscumbia because she had already been reported missing. Prince says her sister has run away from home several times but returned yesterday just before the abduction happened.
She credits officers for finding her sister safe.
“They did a great job yesterday taking care of my sister, and my family, and taking care of us. I appreciate Morgan County,” said Prince.
Now, investigators are back at the search scene in Lacey’s Spring searching for evidence that can help button up the case.
“Investigators will spend today now that we have them in custody going back over the scene, talking to all those involved, getting statements, and really piecing together what really happened,” said Swafford.
It was reported yesterday the teen was taken at gunpoint, but now Prince says her sister was taken at knife-point. As Deputies continue to investigate, they have not yet found a weapon.
