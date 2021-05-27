One Lauderdale County machete attack victim released from hospital, three others expected to recover

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the child victims from a Wednesday morning machete attack has been released from the hospital according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. Three other victims, an adult and two children, are out of surgery and are expected to make a full recovery.
Kyle Seeley was arrested for the alleged attack on Wednesday morning, following a four-hour standoff. Seeley is accused of attacking his own children, all under the age of 10, and his adult brother.
Lauderdale County Deputies were called to the home on County Road 57 where the attack took place early Wednesday morning. That’s when they discovered the victims. The suspect, Kyle Seeley, ran into a shed behind the home and stayed there until deputies flushed him out with tear gas. He ran out of the shed into a nearby pasture and was tackled by deputies.
Lt. Matt Horton from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator in the case.
“Luckily it was a situation where we had officers very close so they were able to get there in a matter of minutes and ultimately I believe that’s what changed the day yesterday and allowed the victims to be recovering today,” said Lt. Horton.
Seeley’s brother and two of his children were airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham where they remain. The third child victim, who’s already out of the hospital, was treated in Florence.
Seeley faces 6 attempted murder charges, that’s because his parents were also inside the home during the attack according to the Sheriff’s Office. Seeley’s parents were not injured.
Lt. Horton says Wednesday’s attack is a good reminder to stay involved in your neighborhood.
“Anything that’s going on, please report it and let us know. So this might have been a situation where neighbors saw something a month ago, two weeks ago and if they would have made a phone call about it that would have put us on the radar and maybe something could have stopped that from happening. So please be involved with your neighborhood, be involved with your neighbors, know what’s going on and don’t hesitate to call us,” said Lt. Horton.
Seeley pleaded guilty to several criminal charges in June of 2020. He was sentenced to 60-months in prison but that sentence was suspended for 36-months. He would have been able to remain out of prison with good behavior. Lauderdale County’s District Attorney has already filed court documents asking a judge to impose that 60-month sentence.
An arrest warrant issued for Seeley following the attack says he’s to remain in jail without bond pending court order. Seeley has a virtual court appearance scheduled for Friday.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.