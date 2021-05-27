Muscle Shoals’ Sara Puckett named Alabama’s Gatorade girls basketball player of the year

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals senior Sara Puckett was announced Thursday as Gatorade’s girls basketball player of the year in Alabama.
The 6-2 Puckett, who will play for the University of Tennessee, averaged 21.3 points, 10 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this past season for the Trojans. Muscle Shoals reached the Class 6A subregional round.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Puckett was previously named the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A girls basketball player of the year and was the TimesDaily’s Class 4A-7A girls basketball player of the year.
Puckett is the third straight Gatorade girls basketball winner from Alabama to sign with an SEC program.
Last year’s winner, Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker, currently plays for Georgia. The 2019 winner, Pisgah’s Annie Hughes, plays for Auburn. Additionally, the 2018 winner, Lee-Montgomery’s Zipporah Broughton, started at Rutgers and has transferred to Florida.
