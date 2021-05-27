Man arrested in 2020 deadly Sheffield shooting receives life in prison

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man arrested following a New Year’s Day 2020 shooting will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Jordan Terry Gardner was originally charged with capital murder.
He is one of two people police say was responsible for a shooting at the Manning Homes housing project in Sheffield. James McDaniel was the victim of that shooting.
Gardner pleaded guilty on May 27, 2021, to robbery in the first degree. He was sentenced to life in prison because of Alabama’s habitual offender law.
Read WAFF’s story on the initial arrest back in January 2020:
Sheffield police have arrested the second suspect in a deadly New Year’s Day shooting.
Police officers were dispatched to the Manning Homes housing project to investigate a robbery. When they arrived they found James McDaniel suffering from a gunshot wound and flew him to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.
Jordan Gardner and Francis Marion were identified as suspects. Gardner was taken into custody at a nearby apartment.
After a search, police reported on Friday that Marion had been found and taken into custody.
Both are charged with murder and robbery.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.