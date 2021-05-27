Madison County teacher, principal reflect on school year experiences during a pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - School leaders from across the nation agree this year has been anything but normal. As the school year comes to an end on Friday, teachers and administrators at Madison County Schools say the sentiment is the same in north Alabama.
Rhonda Booth, Principal at Mt. Carmel Elementary School, said this year has been hard, but with teachers in her school all working together it’s been a success.
“This year has been one that has been full of surprises. We tend to be very organized planners especially in elementary school we know what’s going to happen in general. This year everything’s been different and we have not known one day to the next what this might look like.”
Remote learning not only impacted the way students learn but the way teachers educate, according to Booth.
“We were not utilizing remote learning and as much in-class technology as the older students were accustomed to and their teachers. Our teachers went through a lot of learning on how to utilize online platforms to reach their students and give them the learning they need and how to interact when they cannot be with them,” she said.
Before the pandemic, elementary students in Booth’s school rarely used remote learning or in-class technology, but now Booth said it’s like second nature.
“We were very concerned with lost learning. “Our teachers learned to lean on each other and truly collaborate to problem solve,” Booth said.
The ability to go remote at the drop of a hat is something the principal said will be beneficial even after the pandemic ends.
Another thing the pandemic brought is learning loss. Booth said they were concerned about this at the beginning of the year, but they came up with a plan to combat this.
”The hardest part of this year was seeing the lost learning that our students had,” Booth said. “It was really a challenge for us and we were afraid at the beginning of how we were going to tackle but we got a plan together to address every student individually and give them the extra support they needed to get caught up.”
Booth said after assessing where students were at the beginning of the year, teachers would give students extra support such as tutoring after school and more.
Christie Malires, a first-grade teacher at Mt. Carmel Elementary, said teachers combated learning loss with after-school reading camps and a summer reading program. The biggest takeaway of this year for Malires was the need to work together with other teachers.
”It was pretty hard at first,” Malires said. “We had virtual school and hybrid school and we had students that would get quarantined throughout especially the first semester and we had to make sure we were filling in the holes as they were happening and then all of the holes from what they missed before.”
Malires said she’s most excited about having students next year that she feels are ready despite the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.