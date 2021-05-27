Hot and Muggy for your Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Humidity sticking with us a little more today, and with highs climbing into the middle and upper 80s, it will feel a bit sticky out there. As we go throughout the next several hours we carry a chance at seeing a few showers and storms. Friday, however, looks like the better day to see rain and thunderstorms move our way.
Highs for your holiday weekend are actually going to be more spring-like thanks to a cold front passing through. Friday highs will only reach the middle 80s, while Saturday highs will struggle to get to the upper 70s. Sunday and Monday will also trend a little cooler with temperatures slowly recovering.
Memorial Day’s forecast looks lovely with low humidity, low chances of rain and lots of sunshine.
The extended forecast finishing out the month of May shows a cooler trend settling over us with highs slightly below average.
