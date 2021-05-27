Hot & humid today with a chance at a few isolated storms

Happy Thursday! The humidity continues to climb out there today so make sure to hydrate!
We are waking up to another warm and hazy start to the day today. Even seeing some areas of dense fog out there, especially where we saw rain yesterday. Temperatures are once again into the mid to upper 60s across the Valley as we are seeing mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm again this afternoon as we climb into the mid to upper 80s in most communities. We may even see a few 90s out there this afternoon too! Wind today from the southwest will bring in more humidity through the afternoon which will make it feel even hotter. With the heat today we could also see a few showers and storms develop, but those should remain very isolated. It is more likely that we stay sunny than see rain today.
That will be a different story for Friday afternoon with most of the Valley seeing a threat for some scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Wind will be breezy Friday, gusting from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and that will bring in even more humidity. Clouds will likely keep temperatures into the low to mid 80s, but the heat and humidity will be enough to lead to some stronger storms as they push through. Storms will bring a threat of gusty winds, small hail, and localized heavy rainfall. Those storms will likely be around between noon until 7 or 8pm moving northwest to southeast. Once they clear out the wind will turn to the northwest driving in cooler and drier air for the holiday weekend. In fact, Saturday’s high temperatures may stay into the mid to upper 70s in many spots with low humidity. Overall, it does look like a dry and pleasant Memorial Day weekend with increasing temperatures day by day.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
