EXCLUSIVE: Victims family want justice for loved-one killed more than a year ago after COVID-19 delays court

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Colbert County man will finally go to trial after more than a year-long delay.
David Allen Fulkerson is charged with felony murder for the 2019 killing of James Michael Roland Merritt. Fulkerson rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors on Thursday and will go to trial in June.
James Michael Roland Merritt was affectionately known as Mikey to his family.
“He was our life. He was our father figure,” said Merritt’s sister, Whitney Myrick.
Merritt was shot at David Allen Fulkerson’s home after the two men got into a fight over an Alabama versus LSU football game in 2019.
“You can’t take the hurt away,” said Merritt’s mother.
Court documents say the fight escalated when Fulkerson thought Merritt called him an expletive word.
Authorities said Fulkerson shot Merritt, who died a week later.
“I have to live in hell every day since then,” said his mother.
Colbert County Assistant DA, Angela Husley, said that COVID-19 pushed this trial back.
Meanwhile, Merritt’s family is left with just memories.
“It’s someone you just can’t never replace,” said Myrick.
And is now waiting for Fulkerson to go to trial.
A trial date is set for June 8th.
