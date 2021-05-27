Decatur Police continue search for suspect with outstanding murder warrant

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Police in Decatur are still searching for a suspect considered to be armed and dangerous.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Antone Lamar Yarbrough has an outstanding warrant for capital murder in Morgan County. He is a suspect in a murder investigation that happened earlier this month in Decatur that left 59-year-old Chester Lee Jordan dead.
If you have any information on him, you are asked to contact the Decatur Police Department.
Read WAFF’s Story from May 17 below:
On May 9, a Decatur man was shot and killed. By May 14, one man accused of his murder is behind bars while police try to track down another suspect considered armed and dangerous.
Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, age 21 of Decatur, is in custody and charged with capital murder. Police also have an outstanding warrant for 27-year-old Antone Lamar Yarbrough who is also a suspect in this case.
Police say Chester Lee Jordan, 59, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot on 2nd Ave SW just before 11 p.m. Sunday. Jordan was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Chester Jordan’s funeral was Saturday, May 15. His family tells us Jordan was a generous and loving man, and can’t seem to understand why anyone would do this.
“It was Mother’s Day, I guess he was going to check out other mothers because everybody knew him you know. That’s the reason he went out,” Chester Jordan’s wife, Maggie Jordan said.
But Chester Jordan didn’t make it back home. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of this apartment complex, and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
“It was mind-blowing. Mind-blowing to hear that about Chester,” Chester’s son Tyrus Harrison said.
Chester’s wife tells us she does not recognize the two suspects.
“No, I don’t know none of them. I’ve never seen them before,” Maggie Jordan said.
Lewis is charged with capital murder, and police have an arrest warrant out on Yarbrough for the same.
“If he could do without it he would give it to you. You didn’t have to kill him. You didn’t have to kill him,” Maggie said.
Jordan, Chester’s wife of nearly 30 years, believes her husband was robbed.
“Never figured that someone would take his life over a few dollars, you know?” They called him John Doe at the hospital because he didn’t have no kind of identification,” she explained.
Maggie says she wants everyone involved to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
“I want justice, yes above all I want justice and I want him to get the max.”
According to Morgan County District Court documents, detectives found a witness placing Chester Jordan at a known drug house around 9:30 p.m. An additional anonymous tip then had Jordan at a convenience store near the house. Detectives watched recordings from the store allegedly showing Antone Lamar Yarbrough asking Jordan for a ride.
The court documents go on to say Mashaud Lewis trailed Jordan’s vehicle after leaving the convenience store. At around 9:39 p.m., Jordan’s vehicle was seen on cameras at the Decatur Youth Services facility on 8th Street Southwest.
According to detectives, Lewis provided a statement on May 13 confirming the initial plan was to rob Chester Jordan. Another person, referred to as “Fat Morris,” was driving the vehicle on the evening of May 9. Lewis said in his statement the group followed Jordan to the store from the drug house.
Lewis also told detectives he had a change of heart once arriving at the convenience store, but at that time it was too late to stop the situation.
The homicide investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information in the case or about Yarbrough is asked to call or email Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or SMukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
