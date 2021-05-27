Decatur Fire Rescue seeks greater applicant turnout, especially when it comes to women

“The first thing we need people to do is take a test. It’s the same test they give throughout the state. It’s a timed test,” Thornton said. “They have to climb what’s called a stepmill with a weighted vest. There are several different exercises, obstacles, and they are all fire related. It simulates swinging an axe, or pulling a dummy out of a house. Each one of the exercises simulates what they do at a fire ground.”