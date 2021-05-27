Albertville man facing multiple child pornography charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested Wednesday after detectives received a tip about him making and owning child pornography.
Shaun Derrick Watts, 49, was arrested at his home on Brad Avenue after the Albertville Police Detective Division received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children in Montgomery.
The investigation began earlier on May 17 and detectives obtained a search warrant for Watts’ home. Detectives confirm several computers were seized containing innapropriate images of children.
Officials with Albertville police say Watts is charged with one count of manufacturing child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography. Watts was arrested without incident and transported to the Albertville Police Department and later transferred to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department where he is being held on a $35,000 cash bond.
The investigation is still ongoing and so far detectives believe none of the images recovered were of anyone in the local area.
