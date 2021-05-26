Police say Morgan County man behind bars again for posession of obscene material

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Morgan County man is back behind bars after police say he was found with multiple photos of inappropriate, obscene material.
Zane Martin Gray, 36, of Decatur was charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter on May 26.
This comes after Gray was previously arrested in April by the Decatur Police Department for first-degree voyeurism regarding a juvenile in the shower.
He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility but was released on a $2,500 bond for the voyeurism charge.
Now, Gray is being held at the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $12,500 bond.
There are no further details at this time.
