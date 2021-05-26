Mid-Week Forecast

For the early afternoon hours showers will move in from the west. A threat of a few storms are to follow as we go into the later afternoon and evening hours.
Warm and muggy for your Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Showers look to move in shortly after the 2 o’clock hour and will pass to the east going into that evening commute. If you have plans for the evening stay up to date with the latest forecast and pack an umbrella for any outdoor events.
Going into Thursday things will clear up in the storm department, but fog may develop for your early morning commute to work.
Thursday’s highs continue with the warm trend and stick to the upper 80s.
The Holiday weekend looks like we could see a stray shower, but overall nice for outdoor activities.
