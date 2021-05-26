A March for Justice: A George Floyd Commemoration in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nine minutes and 29 seconds is how long community members walked from St. John AME Church to Big Spring Park in Huntsville Tuesday night. A March for Justice: A George Floyd Commemoration was put together in remembrance of the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death.
Activists say the messages shared of hope and perseverance are just one small step toward equality.
“No justice, no peace,” could be heard all around downtown as participants marched. Keith Young, leader of Black Lives Matter Huntsville, says the pursuit of equal justice cannot stop after today.
“Remembrance for George Floyd. He didn’t die for nothing. Also, to let people know he is not a martyr. He did not want to die,” says Young.
The organizers of the march were Black Lives Matter Huntsville and The united women of color. The event started with presentations from activists around north Alabama.
“George Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe, and many from our past were hung on trees. I believe that as Breanna slept once again there was a moment that Jesus wept,’ says poet Joneia Brown.
“They have all become sacrificial lambs, and I can no longer have more of their souls trail away and all we do is fall on our knees and pray.”
Following the presentations, a nine-minute and 29-second march took place from St. John AME Church to Big Spring Park. This is to represent the amount of time Derek Chauvin’s knee was on George Floyd’s neck when he was killed. During the march, protestors shouted, “I can’t breathe… I can’t breathe,” 27 times.
The overall message repeated throughout the night was this is not the end.
“We are not done fighting for justice. We are not done with this hope we have in our hearts that we can all come together,’ says Young.
Young tells me that moving forward they are looking to present legislation over the release of body camera footage. He says he’s encouraged and hopeful that we are slowly but surely getting closer to making criminal justice more just.
