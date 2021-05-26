Advocacy group leaders: ‘We will continue to fight for equal justice’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday marked one year since the death of George Floyd, and Tuesday night community members gathered together for a march and candlelight vigil in his name. The event was put on by United Women of Color, BLM Huntsville, and St. John AME Church.
Even though we are now past the anniversary of Floyd’s death organization leaders said their work is just beginning. During the march from St. John AME Church to Big Spring Park East, participants chanted I can’t breathe 27 times. Event organizers said they did this because that’s exactly what George Floyd said in his final moments.
But where do organizers go from here?
Executive Director for United Women of Color Angela Curry said it’s a long road but they’re not giving up. She said they’ve already seen some change happen here in Huntsville. After protests here over the summer, Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform issued 10 requests to city and county leaders asking for things like standard operating procedures and use of force policies for officers. According to Curry, a few of those requests have been met so far, but she said it’s just the start.
Curry said the idea for last night’s march came from someone who originally wasn’t a part of the group.
“United Women of Color was excited to support a young person wanting to come forward and do something civically in our community,” Curry said.
The person who is responsible for Tuesday night’s event, Angela Whitlock, said she came up with the idea after watching a witness during the Derek Chauvin trial say she didn’t remember something on the stand.
“That stuck out with me because I felt like this murder is something we should not forget. We need to continue to think about the implications of that murder,” Whitlock said.
Pastor Maurice Wright said his church became involved because it’s the right thing to do. Pastor Wright said the job of the church is to minister to a social need as well as physical and spiritual need.
“We will continue to fight for equal justice, for fair practices across the board. If we don’t do that our voices won’t be heard,” Pastor Wright said. “Things like the murder of George Floyd will go not unnoticed but without proper justice.”
He said part of the church’s mission is to make sure they help bring social change to the city.
“Our job now is to move past the rally and go to the ballot box,” Pastor Wright said. “Everything is connected. Meanwhile, we want people to march and remember and be committed that there’s fair treatment and everything else, but that right extends to making sure we are practicing and exercising our right to let our voice be heard.”
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.