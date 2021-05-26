Advocacy group leaders: ‘We will continue to fight for equal justice’

Executive Director for United Women of Color Angela Curry said it’s a long road but they’re not giving up. She said they’ve already seen some change happen here in Huntsville. After protests here over the summer, Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform issued 10 requests to city and county leaders asking for things like standard operating procedures and use of force policies for officers. According to Curry, a few of those requests have been met so far, but she said it’s just the start.