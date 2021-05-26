Huntsville man found guilty of murder in connection to 2018 shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was convicted of murder Wednesday afternoon and will be sentenced in September.
Charles Mosby was found guilty in a Huntsville courtroom late this afternoon.
Mosby and three other suspects are accused of killing Raemon Ross in 2018. Ross was shot at his apartment on Binford Drive.
Huntsville Police say Ross was shot multiple times during a robbery attempt. Ross helped identify the shooters before he died.
The other three suspects involved in this case have not gone to trial yet.
