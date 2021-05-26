Former Madison County man sentenced to 50 years in prison on child exploitation charges

According to court documents, Beatty targeted and manipulated pre-teen and teenage girls through various online chat apps using false names and identities. Beatty would threaten these girls to take obscene pictures of themselves for his sexual pleasure. When they refused his demands, he would threaten to post their pornographic pictures online. This conviction will require Beatty to register as a sex offender in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).