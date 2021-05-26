SWAT team at Florence home near W Rasch Road & County Road 57

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says suspect attacked others in home with machete

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 26, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 9:09 AM

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A SWAT team is working the scene of a barricaded home in Florence on Wednesday morning.

The Florence Police Department issued a traffic alert shortly before 8 a.m. on May 26. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed SWAT is at the home.

The Sheriff’s office said a suspect named Kyle Seely barricaded himself in the home after allegedly assaulting family members. Sheriff Rick Singleton said three minors were transported from the home to the hospital with cuts sustained during the situation. The Sheriff also said one adult suffered severe lacerations. Two of the victims required air evac from the home.

The Chief Deputy said the suspect injured these people with a machete. SWAT team members are attempting to get the suspect out of a building behind the home.

Below is a map of the area of the barricaded home. An exact address was not provided by law enforcement.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

