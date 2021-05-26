Deputies, investigators respond to a high-speed chase that ended Dekalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in DeKalb County arrested one man following a police pursuit that took place on US Highway 11 on Monday afternoon.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, valley head police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 11. When Dekalb County Investigators spotted the vehicle, he was heading toward Fort Payne while throwing items out of the window.
Deputies and Investigators conducted a pursuit as the suspect traveled on I-59 south, according to DCSO. Authorities said the suspect continued for serval miles before striking a guardrail and losing control of the vehicle.
Deputies said 36-year-old Carter Dale Franklin arrested and charged with an attempt to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and DUI.
The Fort Payne and Collinsville Police Department assisted with this pursuit.
