Officers arrest Moulton man for theft in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police responded to the theft of a vehicle from a Home Depot parking lot in Decatur on Tuesday.
The Decatur Police Department said investigators found the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Wimberly Drive and Fairground Road. Officers conducted a vehicle stop and the driver was taken into custody.
Decatur Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Jermarcus Antwoine Crawford. Crawford was found in possession of a handgun, marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Officers charged Crawford with first-degree theft of property, two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree illegal possession of marijuana.
According to Decatur Police, a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge set Crawford’s theft bond at $75,000 due to his criminal history. Crawford was held at the Morgan County Correctional Facility, in lieu of a $77,300 total bond.
