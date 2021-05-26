Crime of the Week: Items stolen from a soft-top Jeep

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crime Stoppers are targeting an accused thief who may wind up serving some hard time after going through the soft top on a Jeep.
Police tell us, after slicing through that soft top, taking a purse and electronics worth several hundreds of dollars, the suspect was seen entering Target off University Drive in Huntsville.
Take a good look at him! A four-figure reward could be in your future if you can identify this SUV swiper.
If you have a tip that leads police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips
