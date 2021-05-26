Chattanooga Zoo welcomes a baby Blue Duiker

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF) - A new antelope came to town at the Chattanooga Zoo! The Zoo proudly announced the arrival of a baby Blue Duiker on Tuesday.
According to the Chattanooga Zoo, their female Blue Duiker, Poppy, had given birth to her long-awaited baby during the night of May 25. After exams, the zoo says the calf’s results came back well.
While the baby Blue Duiker has not been given a name, it has stolen the hearts of many. Blue Duikers are a tiny species of antelope that are found in Africa. Fully grown Blue Duikers weigh around 10-20 pounds. But their babies only weigh a pound.
Welcome to the world, baby Blue Duiker!
