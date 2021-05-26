Bella Winters thanks supporters after successful heart transplant surgery

Bella Winters
By Kelsey Duncan | May 26, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT - Updated May 26 at 8:46 AM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Bella Winters, a ten-year-old who once battled nine congenital heart defects, is now recovering and doing well following a successful heart transplant surgery.

She left a message on her Facebook page expressing gratitude toward all her supporters.

“Hi. I just like to say thank you for all the prayers, gifts, and cards that you guys sent. I don’t know what else to say. Well thank you is more than enough, can you give everyone a thumbs up and a big smile,” said Winters

From all of us at WAFF, we wish Winters a speedy recovery.

