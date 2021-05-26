Another hot day across the Valley with a storm threat for some

Another warm and hazy start to the day today with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s across the Valley. Skies are partly cloudy across the Valley and should stay that way throughout the rest of your day. There will still be enough sunshine, along with a 5 to 10 mph southwest wind, to warm our temperatures back towards the 90-degree mark in some communities. Areas that see the most sunshine will have the best shot at the 90s. By the early afternoon, we will see some storms develop along a boundary and roll to the east. The best threat of storms looks to stay west of I-65 into the Shoals and Middle Tennessee. Nothing significant is expected, but just like usual summertime storms, there may be some gusty wind and periods of heavy rainfall. Some may be on the stronger side. These should fall apart as they move to the east of I-65.