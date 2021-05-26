Another hot day across the Valley with a storm threat for some

Happy Wednesday! The heat reigns on today, but we may see a slight wrinkle today!
Another warm and hazy start to the day today with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s across the Valley. Skies are partly cloudy across the Valley and should stay that way throughout the rest of your day. There will still be enough sunshine, along with a 5 to 10 mph southwest wind, to warm our temperatures back towards the 90-degree mark in some communities. Areas that see the most sunshine will have the best shot at the 90s. By the early afternoon, we will see some storms develop along a boundary and roll to the east. The best threat of storms looks to stay west of I-65 into the Shoals and Middle Tennessee. Nothing significant is expected, but just like usual summertime storms, there may be some gusty wind and periods of heavy rainfall. Some may be on the stronger side. These should fall apart as they move to the east of I-65.
Humidity will climb across the southeast day by day, meaning the muggy meter will climb as well. Temperatures Thursday will be back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few isolated storms possible. The better chance of rain moves in ahead of a cold front Friday afternoon which will limit our afternoon warming. Shower Friday may amount up to a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with mostly cloudy skies much of the day. That should limit temperatures into the low 80s. After the rain Friday we expect a slightly cooler day Saturday with highs into the 70s before we warm up day by day through the holiday weekend!
