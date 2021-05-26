Alabama Law Enforcement agencies support Special Olympics athletes at Torch Run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in north Alabama participated in the 40th annual “Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics Alabama.” on Wednesday.
The event typically culminates in the Alabama Special Olympic Games, hosted in Troy, but the games are not happening this year due to the pandemic. Instead, the Torch Run still happened to help raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics state program.
Hundreds of law enforcement and criminal justice professionals participated in this run to support athletes on the local to international level, according to the law enforcement torch run flyer.
