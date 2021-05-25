What to know to avoid a hot car death tragedy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With temperatures rising, it’s more critical than ever to start forming smart habits.
Every year, around 40 children die after being left in a hot car. On a hot Alabama day, the temperature inside of a car can rise to dangerous levels in less than an hour.
The director of the national nonprofit, Kids and Hot Car Safety, says in a majority of these cases parents say they thought this would never happen to them.
“And the reality is that most children who die in hot cars were unknowingly left there and their parent or caregiver doesn’t know that they’re there. So every single time, pick up the phone, call 911, check on that child,” Amber Rollins said.
Establishing a routine can help, such as opening the back doors every time you reach your destination or even putting something in the back seat like your purse or cell phone to remind you your child is back there.
In Alabama, there’s also a Good Samaritan Law, meaning if you break a window to get a child out of a hot car, you won’t be responsible for the damage.
