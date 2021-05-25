UAH students work on submersible storage system for possible Navy use

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A storage system for a submersible developed by students from the University of Alabama in Huntsville is in the running for use in the Navy.
Nadia Alexander was the team lead for this project. She said the best thing about the project was the possibility of helping the men and women of the military.
“Our ideas can potentially actually see use after more testing has been done to the product,” Alexander said.
According to school leaders, this project is possible because of a partnership between the school and U.S. Department of Defense Customers. The students designed this storage system for the U.S. Navy Submersible.
Their ideas can then be incorporated into the systems for the U.S military personnel, according to school leaders. The team was given a list of objects that need to be stored on the submersible, then that’s when the project was turned over to those students. Alexander said her team had to come up with ideas based on certain parameters.
“We had to think exactly what does our product needs to be able to withstand in terms of forces and what kind of weight can we bring into the system,” she said.
Alexander said the most interesting part of this project was the hands-on experience, something she said some college students don’t get the opportunity to do while in college.
“The very idea that this is something we designed while still in college has the potential to be used by people,” Alexander said. “We designed something and created something and it’s actually out there. It’s not just something we designed in a classroom.”
