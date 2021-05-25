Rotary club of the Shoals announces opening of playground for special needs children

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rotary clubs of the shoals announced yesterday the opening of STAR Park, an adaptive playground for children with special needs.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the project, dubbed Rotary STAR Park, is expected to get underway this fall in McFarland Park.
STAR stands for, Sensory, Tactile and Adaptive Recreation.
This park will serve as an inclusive space that will feature sensory areas, an ASL wall, Braille visuals, adaptive ramps, swings and a merry-go-round.
The Rotary Club of the Shoals is partnering with Mayor Andy Betterton of Florence, The Parks and Rec Department, The Chamber of Commerce, and many others on this project.
The City of Florence committed to $125,000 for the park with an additional $200,000 in funding to be raised through partnerships with Rotary, individual donations and sales of recognition stars.
Find more information on this park from our news partners at Times Daily.
