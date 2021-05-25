Road resurfacing to begin on I-565 in Madison, Huntsville this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin more than eight miles of road resurfacing on Interstate 565 in Madison and Huntsville this week.
Wiregrass Construction is the contractor on the $16.2 million project from east of the Intergraph Way underpass to east of the Triana Boulevard overpass, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Officials anticipate this project will take nearly a year to complete. Work will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights.
Motorists should expect some delays in evening travel.
ALDOT said the contractor is milling (removing old pavement) on the eastbound travel lanes this week. Additional milling and then paving will follow.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.