Redstone Arsenal to celebrate 246 years of the U.S. Army

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal has big plans to commemorate the 246th birthday of the U.S. Army in June.
The family-friendly event will have a lot to offer. It includes a ‘cruise-in’ car show, food trucks, craft vendors, fireworks, a glow stick fun run around the gateway, and more to honor the Army’s heritage and traditions.
This is a free event and the community is invited to come out to celebrate. It’s set for June 12th with the festivities starting at 5 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m.
Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander Lieutenant General Donnie Walker will start off the occasion with remarks and will participate in a cake-cutting ceremony with Garrison Commander Colonel Glenn Mellor.
Mellor says Redstone is hosting this celebration to honor the commitment of soldiers from the past and present.
This is the first major event hosted by Redstone Arsenal since the start of the pandemic.
You can find more information about the event, register a vehicle for the car show, or register to be a vendor by going to the website linked here.
