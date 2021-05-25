Portion of Joe Wheeler State Park to reopen this weekend

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for a place close to home to enjoy your weekends this summer, you can head over to Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville!
Unfortunately, parts of the park were closed for months due to tornado damage. But now, both the day-use area and sandy beach are reopening just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Joe Wheeler State Park is not requiring an entrance fee to utilize the day-use area this season, however, donations to help continue improvements at the park are encouraged.
Officials with the park say it’s important to know that some amenities in the day-use area will remain closed, including the tennis and basketball courts as well as pavilion #2.
Employees are hard at work to get the park ready for summer, so head out to Rogersville and enjoy the season!
