Huntsville group to hold march, vigil in George Floyd’s name

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuesday marks the one year since the death of George Floyd. On Tuesday, event organizers are preparing to honor Floyd here in the Tennessee Valley.
The United Women of Color, BLM Huntsville, and St. John AME Church are hosting an event called ‘March for Justice: A George Floyd Commemoration.’ Event organizers report they will take nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds to march from St. John AME Church to Big Spring Park East. The reasoning, event organizers said, is to symbolize the time lapsed from when Derek Chauvin was on Floyd’s neck.
People who wish to attend can meet at the St. John AME church Tuesday at 6 p.m. Angela Curry with the United Women of Color said everyone is welcome to attend.
Curry said Tuesday night’s event will not only be a remembrance of Floyd but also a reminder to keep pushing for civic engagement. Curry said she feels Huntsville, and the world awakened, and the reason for this is because of what happened one year ago.
“It woke the country and the world up,” Curry said. “There was a global outcry, response, to what we witnessed tragically on that cell phone video.”
Curry said the activist group Citizens Coalition for Justice Reform was born too, and the group will continue to push for a change.
Event organizers are asking that attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.
