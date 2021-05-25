Hottest day so far of 2021 expected today!

We’re warm again to start off the morning. Temperatures once again into the mid-60s for many communities as we have passing clouds moving in and out of the Valley. The dry and hot weather is here to stay as we move through the workweek. Today will likely be the warmest day so far of 2021 with high temperatures into the low to mid-90s. Thankfully, humidity won’t be as bad as what we see in the summer, so it won’t feel as sticky. However, it will still feel hot with feels like temps staying in the mid-90s. There will be a slightly stronger breeze today, but not by much. South winds of 5 to 10 mph will be possible most of the afternoon.