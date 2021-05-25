Hottest day so far of 2021 expected today!

Happy Tuesday! If you were a fan of Sunday & Monday, you’re going to love today too!
We’re warm again to start off the morning. Temperatures once again into the mid-60s for many communities as we have passing clouds moving in and out of the Valley. The dry and hot weather is here to stay as we move through the workweek. Today will likely be the warmest day so far of 2021 with high temperatures into the low to mid-90s. Thankfully, humidity won’t be as bad as what we see in the summer, so it won’t feel as sticky. However, it will still feel hot with feels like temps staying in the mid-90s. There will be a slightly stronger breeze today, but not by much. South winds of 5 to 10 mph will be possible most of the afternoon.
High temperatures the next few days will stay into the upper 80s and low 90s with temperatures into the mid-60s during the morning hours. Humidity will be on the rise for the middle and end of the week as we will have isolated storm chances return to the picture, but none of the storms will be organized. Overall, any storms that develop will likely be those summertime pop-up storms that we see on a summer afternoon. This possibility really starts to kick up on Thursday and lasts into the weekend. The heat and humidity will also carry into the Memorial Day weekend with highs into the mid to upper 80s all three days.
