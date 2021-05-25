Federal Agents say Falkville man arrested at Capitol riots had more weapons and explosives in his home

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Falkville resident Lonnie Coffman was arrested in Washington D.C. on January 6 during the Capitol riots. This week, a judge ruled Coffman will have to stay in jail while he awaits trial, denying his motion to be released.
Federal agents found multiple weapons inside Coffman’s truck and even homemade explosive devices. Weeks later, when Coffman’s home was raided, they found more of the same.
Scott Sweetow served as a federal agent and explosives expert for thirty years and says molotov cocktails like Coffman’s were used to immobilize tanks and kill troops.
“They’re legitimate military weapons of war,” said Sweetow.
We also know law enforcement found papers connecting Coffman to a Texas Militia group. Court documents say that agents recovered Coffman’s GPS and it shows he tried to visit Senator Ted Cruz’s home in Texas.
Sweetow says the fact that Coffman has to stay in jail while awaiting trial shows authorities are worried about whatever it is he was planning.
“It shows this may have been part of a larger plot because some of these weapons were in D.C. and others were found right here in Alabama,” said Sweetow.
Neighbors around Coffman’s home say nobody really knew him, and most of the time they only saw him out working in his shed.
