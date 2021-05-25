Cook Museum of Natural Science voted Best New Museum by USA Today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is now an award-winning museum right here in north Alabama!
The Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur is USA Today’s Best New Museum in the country for 2021.
The museum earned the most votes in the contest. Twenty other museums from across the country that opened within the past two years were in the running, but Cook came in first!
Museum employees tell us they’re happy to see their hard work pay off.
“One of our visitors actually said, ‘thank you for giving me a museum worth voting for’. We told our team this is just a reflection on a national scale of the work you’ve put in to make this a culture and environment people want to vote for,” said Cook Museum Marketing and PR Manager, Mike Taylor.
Located on 4th Ave. NE in Decatur, Cook Museum of Natural Science opened to the public in June 2019.
It contains 62,000 square feet of exhibit galleries, which include a 15,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, an immersive cave, an interactive sand table, live animals, a Museum Store and the first Nature’s Table café in Alabama.
If you want to take a visit to this award-winning museum, the Cook Museum is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day except Sundays.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.