Community members fix Huntsville pool, doors open Memorial Day weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking to beat the summertime heat, there’s a newly renovated pool in Huntsville and it’s all thanks to a handful of people in the community.
The Chapman Pool in Northeast Huntsville needed some work, so a group of volunteers spent hundreds of hours and their own money doing the work.
”We came together, paid thousands of dollars out of our own pockets. There were plumbing leaks, leaks in the pool, there were tax problems, and we just worked as a team to solve all those. Now we have what we have today, and we’re so proud of it,” said Pool President West Sloan.
Sloan gave us pictures showing the trash they took out of the pool and the flooded bathroom.
It’s out with the old and in with the new. The renovations are bringing new life to the pool for members and the doors will open Saturday, May 29th at 10am.
“Anyone can join Chapman Pool as a member. We have family rates and individual rates. It’s available to anyone in the Tennessee Valley, so you don’t have to live just in this neighborhood,” said pool board member Audra Rankin.
There are a list of rules you have to follow when you’re in the pool. , CDC guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 are not on the list.
When it comes to water safety, there will be several lifeguards on duty for adults and teenagers at the big pool and at the kiddie pool.
“We have a lot of lifeguards this year, so it’s safe for kids, safe for families. We have taken every precaution to make sure the pool is a safe and fun place to play,” said Rankin.
If you want to get in the pool with your family, or by yourself, use the link below for more information.
