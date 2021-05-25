City Council approves final payment for Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center renovation project

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A historic museum in Jackson County is one step closer to preserving its artifacts and upgrading its facilities.
Scottsboro City Council members approved a final payment of $6,795.03 to help the museum finish various upgrades, like their new exhibit hall.
The Heritage Center, which opened in 1985, is a hub for the history, culture and art of Jackson County.
A $500,000 bond was issued last year to help restore aging parts of the facility and to construct a new 3,000 square ft. exhibit space.
Jennifer Petty is the Director of the Heritage Center.
She said a remaining $71,000 is still needed for additional upgrades such as fire alarms, security systems, resurfacing the parking lot, purchasing tables, chairs and new display cases.
Currently, the Heritage Center is not able to accommodate everyone who wants to visit the museum.
”We get older people, you know they can’t walk up the stairs and when we hold the spring art exhibit and their grandchildren have art upstairs I hear many people say, well, just take a picture for me, so it’s not very handicap accessible in here,” said Petty.
So far, $50,000 has been donated to help with the renovation project.
The new exhibit building is expected to be finished by end of July.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.