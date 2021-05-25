Campsites, RV Parks hard to find this Memorial Day weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention travelers! Several RV parks and campsites across the Tennessee Valley are already booked.
As you drive around Sharon Johnston Park in Madison County, you will see dozens of RV’s around with families camping and enjoying the great outdoors.
“It’s my wife, my daughter and my grandkids. They just got out of school, so we’re coming down here for three days. Fayetteville, Tennessee is our home,” said camper Jeff Bryant.
Bryant and his family wanted to camp on Memorial Day weekend, but all of the 50 spots are sold out. They arrived a little early, but they’re gonna have to leave before the holiday.
“We probably would’ve been here Memorial Day, but you have to book really, really early. We didn’t book until like three weeks ago, so by the time we booked a site was already taken up,” said Bryant.
The leaders who oversee the campground at Sharon Johnston Park say this is not the first year they’ve been sold out for the holiday weekend.
“This is not a new thing for Sharon Johnston Park. For the people who know this park, it’s a very sought-after place to come and RV. You would be surprised that a lot of these people are not from long distances. They’re local individuals who are right in this area and want to get out,” said Commissioner Tom Brandon.
There are currently 50 RV spots at Sharon Johnston Park but construction is underway to add more.
We found out Monte Sano campgrounds are also sold out for Memorial Day weekend.
