Woodville man killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night

MARSHALL, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Woodville man on May 21 in Marshall County.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 32-year-old Karl Kevin Provens was fatally injured when the 2007 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating passed multiple vehicles and struck a 2017 Ford F-250.
Authorities said he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 pm. on Marshall County 79 near Baker Mountain Road, nearly nine miles south of Guntersville.
ALEA is investigating this accident.
