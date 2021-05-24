WMEL announces new water system is up and running

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news for some residents in Lawrence and Morgan Counties! The West Morgan – East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority (WMEL) announced customers are now drinking improved water.
WMEL announced a new water system with RM Hames Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Facility is officially running.
Changes for a new water system began in 2016 after many residents in the area learned of excessive levels of chemicals in the water. In 2019, WEML and the 3M Company Inc. reached a settlement for the new filtration system.
The new system went through multiple testing procedures and was approved by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management as part of the water production process.
The new structure uses reverse osmosis, also known as RO, which pumps water under high pressure through membranes at our facility to remove impurities. As a result, the JD Sims – RM Hames Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Facility is specifically designed to address the past health advisories, meet current water treatment challenges, and ensure compliance with drinking water regulations that are anticipated in the future.
“The startup of the RO plant represents a new day for the WMEL,” said Jeaneice Slater, WMEL’s General Manager. “Our customers can be confident that the quality of their drinking water will meet current and future requirements.”
If you are a customer of WEML, you should have received a letter regarding more information on the system. You can also read more on the WEML website, linked here.
