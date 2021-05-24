Sheffield police looking for escaped inmate

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield police are searching for an escaped inmate.
Officials with the police department say Brett Cockrell escaped from the jail just before 5 p.m. Monday and headed north.
Cockrell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a white t-shirt and back and red shorts.
Police have not released any information on what Cockrell was in jail for.
If you see Cockrell and have any information on where he could be, you are advised to contact the Sheffield Police Department or call 911.
