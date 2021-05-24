Scottsboro murder trial ends in guilty verdict

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County trial ended in a guilty verdict on Monday.
Brandon Berry was convicted of murder and first degree kidnapping shortly after 1 p.m. on May 24.
Berry’s charges stemmed from the killing and burying of David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte back in 2018. Berry will be sentenced on June 22 at 1:30 pm.
Read WAFF’s story from day one of the trial below:
Jury selection started on Monday for a murder trial in Jackson County.
Brandon Blaine Berry is charged with the murder and kidnapping of a man with autism in 2018. He is accused of killing David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte and burying his body.
The jury will be charged with deciding whether Berry is guilty of murder.
According to investigators, Rivamonte had autism and had just met Berry no long before he was killed. In a preliminary hearing for the case, an investigator testified that Rivamonte told Berry he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old.
That’s when investigators said Berry tied Rivamonte in a chair and assaulted him.
A witness also testified in that hearing that Berry took Rivamonte away and shot him in the head.
Rivamonte’s body was found on September 14, 2018. Berry was arrested just six days later.
He has insisted he did not commit the crime and did not know the victim.
On Tuesday, opening statements started.
WAFF 48 heard from a man who said he was a friend of Brandon Berry. Ricky Bozart told the court he lived down the road from Berry.
Bozart said he saw Berry tie up Rivamonte, claimed Berry asked to borrow his pistol and told Bozart to pick up Rivamonte’s belongings.
Bozart said Berry later returned with Rivamonte’s body wrapped in a blue tarp on the back of a truck. Another friend of Brandon Berry also testified in court and stated Berry took pictures of Rivamonte’s body and sent it to him on Facebook messenger.
A family member told the court Berry confessed to the killing before asking for money.
