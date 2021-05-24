Morgan County Schools employees will receive $1,000 end-of-year bonus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This is the last week for students and teachers in Morgan County Schools, and many school employees are looking forward to an end-of-year $1,000 pay bonus.
School leaders report teachers and staff have gone above and beyond for the past year, taking on extra duties and more. They’re using this pay bonus as a way to show appreciation for work throughout the school year. All full-time and part-time current employees who worked both semesters, get $1,000. Employees who only worked one semester get $500, according to the school administration.
This money comes out of the school board’s general fund and will total a little less than a million dollars, according to school leaders. Employees can expect the money on May 28th.
“Our teachers and staff have gone above and beyond for the past year and a half. It has been very physically and emotionally draining on them. It is very much appreciated by the board members,” said Board Chairman Jimmy Dobbs. “They will be stronger as a result of this in the coming school year as we get back to some sense of normalcy. It seems like the Carpenters song rings true, We’ve only just begun, to live... but live we must, and are better prepared to handle other difficult situations as they arise.”
Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. also acknowledged this trying year.
“This Incentive Pay is to show our appreciation to all our staff members for their dedication and the extra duties they performed that kept our kids safe and our school doors open during this extremely trying school year,” Elliott Jr. said.
For Stephanie Turner who Teaches 3rd and 4th grade at Sparkman Elementary, she said when she heard the news she was ecstatic.
“We were not expecting it,” Turner said. “It’s very helpful and very beneficial, but it’s nice to know they are saying you know we know you are doing such a great job with your kids.”
Kindergarten teacher Alannah Bush said this was her first year teaching, and starting a career during a pandemic is something college couldn’t prepare her for.
“I knew I could not have done this school year without my co-workers,” Bush said. “With me asking questions and us having to come together and figuring out how to best help my children in the classroom with social distancing, things like that. So it’s very rewarding to know they are getting that as well.”
Bush said it’s not only been an unprecedented year for teachers but students too.
“I am thankful and appreciative. I don’t go into this profession for the money. I go in it for the kids, but this year has been tough. So just hearing that we are getting that little bit of extra is exciting,” Bush said.
