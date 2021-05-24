Morgan County Schools employees will receive $1,000 end-of-year bonus

“Our teachers and staff have gone above and beyond for the past year and a half. It has been very physically and emotionally draining on them. It is very much appreciated by the board members,” said Board Chairman Jimmy Dobbs. “They will be stronger as a result of this in the coming school year as we get back to some sense of normalcy. It seems like the Carpenters song rings true, We’ve only just begun, to live... but live we must, and are better prepared to handle other difficult situations as they arise.”