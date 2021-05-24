Limestone County will soon have improved internet connection

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - If you have spotty internet service in Limestone County, a fix may be on the way. County leaders are putting a $600,000 grant to work to expand broadband.
Commissioner Michelle Williamson says it’s a high priority for the County Commission.
“This is something that the commission wants to help everyone with, they saw a need, we saw an opportunity, and we went for it,” said Williamson.
Williamson says the expansion will benefit several areas in the county, primarily out west. She says distance learning and remote working highlighted the need for improvement.
“It really took notice that that’s something that needed to be addressed,” said Williamson.
West Limestone High School Principal Russ Cleveland says students ran into a lot of connectivity issues while remote learning due to gaps in broadband coverage.
“We literally had students coming up, pulling in the parking lot and attempting to do their work but you know, you can imagine sitting in a car and trying to do your work, it’s not optimal,” said Cleveland
Cleveland says some students would not get work done for weeks due to a lack of connectivity.
“We ran into all kinds of different scenarios and you know the importance for students to have access is vital for learning,” said Cleveland.
Williamson says they want the best there is for Limestone County citizens, and this broadband expansion will help them accomplish that.
